Why Giada De Laurentiis Believes In Eating 5 Meals A Day

Celebrity chefs, they're just like us — well, maybe not exactly, but they still have to focus on their wellness even while cooking up some of the world's best dishes on a daily basis. Giada de Laurentiis is our favorite authority on pasta tips, dreamy pastries, creamy sauces, and more. How does the entrepreneur, author, and TV personality balance her creations with feeling good and fit? According to her 2013 book "Giada's Feel Good Food: My Healthy Recipes and Secrets," de Laurentiis believes in eating five meals a day. Calling it one of the keys to her lifestyle, she writes, "While breakfast is absolutely the most important meal of the day, you can forget that old rule about not snacking between meals. Five smaller meals a day are so much better for you; they are easier for you to digest than three big ones, which makes for a happy metabolism."

The idea is instead of focusing solely on the traditional breakfast, lunch, and dinner, letting yourself get quite hungry between each one and then having a bigger, heavier meal, more meals but smaller meals keep you grazing, digesting, and metabolizing throughout the day. You never get starving, you never get overly full, and you're not spiking and crashing your system. For example, De Laurentiis won't eat eggs for breakfast but will eat them for lunch or dinner — despite valuing breakfast, with her smaller-meal approach, she sees something as filling as eggs as more appealing for lunch or dinner.