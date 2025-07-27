Why Giada De Laurentiis Won't Touch Eggs For Breakfast (But Eats Them For Lunch And Dinner)

If you're living in the U.S., there is a good chance that you're eating eggs for breakfast — unless, of course, you are Giada De Laurentiis. Outside of cereal, eggs are one of the most popular foods that Americans eat for breakfast, to the point where even eating them at night is often called eating "breakfast for dinner." But, join the Food Network star for a morning meal and eggs won't be anywhere on the table. It's not that she doesn't like them; it's just her Italian upbringing shining through.

Despite growing up in Los Angeles, De Laurentiis was born in Italy, and lived there until she was seven. Being the daughter of an Italian family, she was immersed in Italian food culture even after she moved to America. While Americans (or Brits) may enjoy a big and hearty breakfast that centers around eggs, the traditional dishes enjoyed for breakfast in Italy are very different. Similar to what we would call a continental breakfast, they usually consist of simple pastries, bread and jam, or maybe some fresh fruit.

Although De Laurentiis doesn't always eat an Italian-style breakfast, she has embraced the idea of breakfast as a light meal meant to kickstart your day without weighing you down. Her preferred dish is a bowl of savory oatmeal topped with olive oil, sea salt, and a few other additions like almonds or fruit. She saves protein-rich eggs for more filling meals like lunch or dinner.