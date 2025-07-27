Why Giada De Laurentiis Won't Touch Eggs For Breakfast (But Eats Them For Lunch And Dinner)
If you're living in the U.S., there is a good chance that you're eating eggs for breakfast — unless, of course, you are Giada De Laurentiis. Outside of cereal, eggs are one of the most popular foods that Americans eat for breakfast, to the point where even eating them at night is often called eating "breakfast for dinner." But, join the Food Network star for a morning meal and eggs won't be anywhere on the table. It's not that she doesn't like them; it's just her Italian upbringing shining through.
Despite growing up in Los Angeles, De Laurentiis was born in Italy, and lived there until she was seven. Being the daughter of an Italian family, she was immersed in Italian food culture even after she moved to America. While Americans (or Brits) may enjoy a big and hearty breakfast that centers around eggs, the traditional dishes enjoyed for breakfast in Italy are very different. Similar to what we would call a continental breakfast, they usually consist of simple pastries, bread and jam, or maybe some fresh fruit.
Although De Laurentiis doesn't always eat an Italian-style breakfast, she has embraced the idea of breakfast as a light meal meant to kickstart your day without weighing you down. Her preferred dish is a bowl of savory oatmeal topped with olive oil, sea salt, and a few other additions like almonds or fruit. She saves protein-rich eggs for more filling meals like lunch or dinner.
Giada De Laurentiis prefers a lighter, Italian-style breakfast
While De Laurentiis tends to avoid sugary items like cereal and muffins for breakfast, most Italians often grab delicious breakfast pastries like croissant-adjacent cornetti or sfogliatelle, which are often filled with cream, chocolate, or jam. For Italians eating at home, options tend to include some sort of bread served with jam or something sweet like Nutella. There is also some crossover with popular American breakfasts. Granola and muesli are also eaten with yogurt, and even savory items like salumi or cheese might be enjoyed. Of course, everything is also washed down with coffee.
At this point, you might be wondering, what about popular Italian egg dishes like a frittata or uova in purgatorio? Well, like De Laurentiis, most Italians will save these dishes for other meals later in the day or as an appetizer. These egg-based recipes act as a nice reminder that the American association between eggs and breakfast is far from universal. So, while you can keep eating them in the morning, take a tip from De Laurentiis and many other Italians and try enjoying eggs later in the day, too.