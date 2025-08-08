How To Cook Meatloaf On The Grill Without Drying It Out

A classic meatloaf recipe seems more fitting for chilly evenings than bright summer days, but that changes when you cook it on a hot grill. Infused with an irresistible smokiness, it becomes a deliciously unconventional cookout entrée. To make sure the meatloaf stays juicy, you just need to be careful with the heat.

For meatloaf, it pays to use the 2-zone grilling method by creating a direct heat zone above the flames or coals, as well as an indirect heat zone further away from them. Meatloaf needs gentler indirect heat to prevent it from drying out. Start by preparing the meat mixture and forming it into a loaf. You can use a pan to perfect the shape, but for the best smoky flavor, remove the loaf from the dish and place it on a sturdy bed of foil to cook. You could put it right on the grill grates, but the foil prevents the ground meat from accidentally slipping through, and also stops fat from dripping down and creating dangerous flare-ups.

Heat the grill to 375 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and put the foil and meatloaf on the grates, then close the lid if your grill has one. The covering creates convection heat that circulates around the loaf to cook it evenly. But don't walk away — you should routinely test the meatloaf's doneness to prevent a dried-out disaster.