How To Cook Meatloaf On The Grill Without Drying It Out
A classic meatloaf recipe seems more fitting for chilly evenings than bright summer days, but that changes when you cook it on a hot grill. Infused with an irresistible smokiness, it becomes a deliciously unconventional cookout entrée. To make sure the meatloaf stays juicy, you just need to be careful with the heat.
For meatloaf, it pays to use the 2-zone grilling method by creating a direct heat zone above the flames or coals, as well as an indirect heat zone further away from them. Meatloaf needs gentler indirect heat to prevent it from drying out. Start by preparing the meat mixture and forming it into a loaf. You can use a pan to perfect the shape, but for the best smoky flavor, remove the loaf from the dish and place it on a sturdy bed of foil to cook. You could put it right on the grill grates, but the foil prevents the ground meat from accidentally slipping through, and also stops fat from dripping down and creating dangerous flare-ups.
Heat the grill to 375 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and put the foil and meatloaf on the grates, then close the lid if your grill has one. The covering creates convection heat that circulates around the loaf to cook it evenly. But don't walk away — you should routinely test the meatloaf's doneness to prevent a dried-out disaster.
How to tell if grilled meatloaf is done, and more tips for tasty results
Most grilled meatloaf recipes list a cook time of 45 to 50 minutes, but it's more reliable to test the temperature with a meat thermometer. Once the loaf gains a nice crust, stick the thermometer deep into the center. If its internal temp reads 160 degrees Fahrenheit, take it off the grill. Let it cool for about 5 minutes before slicing and enjoying.
If you like a glaze on your meatloaf, especially a sugary barbecue sauce or ketchup mixture, don't apply it before cooking, or it will burn. Brush the loaf with sauce 10 minutes before you think it will be done. You can always add more of the glaze after cooking. To further prevent a dry dinner, try some easy ways to elevate meatloaf, such as using high-fat ground meat for a juicier texture. The leaner the meat mixture, the more easily it dries out, and this risk is exacerbated by the high heat of the grill. Make sure not to overmix the meat, either, or it will turn tough fast.
To finish off your masterpiece, try some beautiful ways to plate meatloaf and pair it with excellent side dish recipes for your summer cookout. Toss vegetables like asparagus, corn, and potatoes on the grill for classic meatloaf dinner vibes with a smoky twist. For a dish that feels especially appropriate for summer, enjoy a grilled southern meatloaf recipe with mac and cheese and collard greens.