Barbecue is entrenched in American history and culture from its alleged roots in the Eastern and Southeastern colonies pre-Revolutionary War. There are many types of barbecue — such as Carolina, Memphis, Texas, and Kansas City — that are believed to have originated in the U.S., the unique flavors and styles of which can be attributed to the influx of immigrants who helped shape the new nation. But the derivation of the word "barbecue" and the method of slow-cooking meats over fire dates back hundreds of years to the Caribbean island that Christopher Columbus dubbed La Isla Española, or Hispaniola, in 1492. Today, Hispaniola is divided into the Republic of Haiti and the Dominican Republic, but when Columbus landed, the Caribbean islands were populated by the indigenous Tainos, whose ancestors immigrated there from South America two thousand years earlier.

Columbus noted the Tainos method of cooking meats over wooden frames called "barabicu" and later renamed "barbacoa" by the Spanish conquistadores. Present-day barbacoa, often eaten in tacos, is vastly different, however, since barbacoa meat is cooked in a pit and not over an open fire, as the Tainos did. The word "barbacoa" then began to appear in different languages, and in 1661, British captain Edmund Hickeringill used it as a verb, 'barbecu'd,' in his book "Jamaica Viewed," which is the first time it appeared in print. Its present-day spelling was defined in 1775 by British author Samuel Johnson in his influential "A Dictionary of the English Language" as "a hog drest whole, in the West-Indian fashion."