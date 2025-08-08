The Brisket-Based Nacho Topping You Didn't Know You Needed

Hearty ground beef will forever be one of the best nacho toppings, but it does not hurt to play around with ingredients to place on the dish. Rather than immediately jumping to fish or chicken, try exploring the numerous cuts beef has to offer. Juicy, tender brisket makes a delicious nacho add-on, and the deep flavor of pastrami is the perfect topping for the recipe.Tangy barbecued brisket may seem like the obvious choice for a nacho topping, but pastrami is the underrated option that everyone needs to try.

The cured meat has that signature smoked brisket tenderness, but it is packed with a dynamic flavor that is great for more than just pairing with rye bread. The meat is spiced with black pepper, coriander, brown sugar, ground mustard, garlic powder, and more. The smoky, savory cut has a bold taste that is sure to elevate nacho night. You can make your own pastrami if you have the time, or pick some up from the deli. Making pastrami nachos is much like building the perfect pastrami sandwich. Ensure the meat is thinly sliced and heat it up before adding it to warm, freshly toasted nachos. Whatever add-ons you choose for the nachos, do not be stingy with them. Add a generous amount of cheese, sauteed mushrooms, grilled onions, scallions, and sour cream to top off the pastrami nachos before heating the dish in the oven until the cheese melts.