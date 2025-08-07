What, Exactly, Is Crème Anglaise And How Does It Differ From Custard?

Alexander Pope once famously observed, "You eat, in dreams, the custard of the day." Here, custard is touted as the proverbial crème de la crème (pun intended), the best thing life has to offer. However, it seems likely that the English poet would've also sung the praise of crème anglaise (French for "English cream").

Both custard and crème anglaise are made from a basic foundation of four ingredients — egg yolks, sugar, vanilla, and milk or heavy cream — which get cooked together on the stovetop. Vanilla is the standard flavor, which can be achieved by adding a splash of vanilla extract or by infusing a whole vanilla bean into the milk or cream via simmering. Yet, on the flip side, making either is an infamously finicky process. Over the heat, the cream is liable to curdle, and the eggs tend to lightly scramble.

The main thing that separates thick custard from velvety crème anglaise is that crème anglaise is a custard-style cream sauce, whereas custard is (you guessed it) simply custard. It's all about the way the egg proteins coagulate over heat. Texturally, crème anglaise is silky, thin, and pourable due to its minimal egg yolk thickening agent. Custard, on the other hand, is made from both egg yolks and egg whites, is substantially thicker, and can be baked in the oven for firmer custard-based desserts; spoonable crème anglaise stays on the stovetop.