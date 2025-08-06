You'll Find The Cheapest Eggs Worldwide In This Country

Remember the "egg-pocalypse" from earlier this year? Eggs shot up to $6 a dozen when they used to cost just $2, and in some areas, stores couldn't keep them on shelves at all. For millions of Americans, this was a real headache that hit both wallets and meal plans hard. But while we were panicking over our pricey eggs, elsewhere in the world, you can buy a dozen for cents — not even a dollar. That place is India, not just the home of many delicious egg dishes like masala omelet, apparently, it's also the one country with the cheapest eggs in the world.

According to data from India's National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) on July 29th, 2025, a single egg in India costs just 4.30 rupees, which works out to about five cents in U.S. dollars. That means you could buy an entire dozen eggs for about 66 cents — far less than what many Americans pay for a single egg at the grocery store (in fact, that's not even enough for an off-brand pack of chips in the U.S!).

Hard to imagine, but the numbers are no joke. Eggs in India really are that cheap, thanks to the power of economies of scale. With a massive poultry industry, affordable chicken feed, and low labor costs all working together, India has cracked the code on keeping egg prices at rock-bottom.