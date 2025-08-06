Will Eating Rum Cake Actually Make You Tipsy? Here's What You Should Know

As that first forkful of rum cake hits your tastebuds, it is common to wonder whether or not a slice is enough to make you tipsy. Depending on how it's made, the rum flavor can be very intense, making it seem like a few bites might mean that you need to hand over your keys. Fortunately, while rum cake does often — even after baking — contain some quantity of alcohol, a single serving shouldn't be potent enough for you to notice the effects.

Adding booze to baked goods is a common tradition — and one of the great ways to cook with rum — but between the low alcohol content per serving and the amount lost to evaporation during the baking process, you don't have much to worry about. If you look at our Jamaican rum cake recipe, for example, it contains just a half of a cup of rum baked into the cake. While those four ounces would be a hefty pour, when it gets divided into the 12 servings, it comes out to only about a third of a shot per slice. And when you factor in that about 75% of the alcohol evaporates during the hour-long bake, you're looking at just 8% of a normal shot of rum per serving. You'd have to eat a lot of that cake to get a buzz. Then again, rum cakes are often glazed or soaked in rum syrup, and that can up the ABV a touch.