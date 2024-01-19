12 Ways To Cook With Rum

Though you likely won't burn it all out — according to a study by the United States Department of Agriculture, which said food with alcohol retains 40 percent of it after simmering for 15 minutes—burning out alcohol can help pair your meat of choice with your rum flavor. Whether you prefer light or dark rum, "you can get a stronger or lighter flavor after the alcohol is completely evaporated," Angel Roque, executive chef at Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar, told Liquor.com. (Fun fact: Cuba Libres are very similar to rum and cokes, the only difference being the lime juice is added into the Cuba Libre, while it's garnish in a rum and coke.)

Pairing your rum with the right dish is crucial, especially after the alcohol burns out. Lighter rums (usually used in pina coladas) make for a good couplet with seafood because they're not heavy on the palette and they add sweetness; they are a subtle alcoholic addition to your meal. Try this recipe for butter rum shrimp or scallops to taste how burning the alcohol out of a lighter rum can enhance your seafood dishes.

Darker rums are great for grilling or roasting meats. The richness and caramel undertones team up with the nutty, gamey taste of a delicious steak or rack of lamb, and the smokiness of the rum will be the charred flavors' best friend.