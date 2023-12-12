The Most Popular Christmas Drink In Your State

It's the most wonderful time of the year for enjoying fun holiday drinks. But just what beverage puts you in the Christmas spirit may depend on in which U.S. state you live. This holiday season, we scoured the internet to discover each state's most popular Christmas drink — and you may be surprised to learn which merry libation nabbed the top spot in your area.

Tasting Table

It turns out that just as America's preference for Christmas movies runs the gamut from "It's a Wonderful Life" and "Love Actually" to "Elf" and "Violent Night," our taste in seasonal tipples is equally varied. Our research revealed that regional favorites cover a variety of both and hot cold selections along with a mix of classic and contemporary cocktails. But regardless of which state you're in, grab your Christmas beverage of choice and start sipping as we highlight the five most popular drinks in the country this holiday season.