Fennel Bulbs Actually Come In 2 Sizes — Here's When To Use Each

Fennel's sweet, spiced flavor is perfect for elevating all kinds of recipes, no matter how it's served up. The bulbs can bring a crunchy, vegetal taste to salads, a tender finish to roasted meat, and so much more. Fennel bulbs come in two different sizes, and since they taste different, the varying flavors should be used differently.

The stalky vegetable is characterized by a sweet taste that's layered with notes of anise or mint. It can be eaten either raw or cooked, but the size of the fennel's bulb is all you need to examine when determining the best way to consume it. Larger, rounder bulbs are found in mature fennel plants; along with their more developed size, they have a heartier texture compared to baby fennel. As they age, the mature fennel takes on a stronger licorice taste. Mature fennel's stout features and strong taste soften when braised, roasted, or grilled.

Meanwhile, baby fennel's bulbs are slender and long, with a more tender texture. While the classic anise flavor is present, it's milder compared to baby fennel's more mature counterparts. Given its delicate taste, baby fennel is the best choice if you want to eat the vegetable raw. The crunchy, succulent bulb shavings are perfect for using as a salad topping or pasta garnish.