Fennel Bulbs Actually Come In 2 Sizes — Here's When To Use Each
Fennel's sweet, spiced flavor is perfect for elevating all kinds of recipes, no matter how it's served up. The bulbs can bring a crunchy, vegetal taste to salads, a tender finish to roasted meat, and so much more. Fennel bulbs come in two different sizes, and since they taste different, the varying flavors should be used differently.
The stalky vegetable is characterized by a sweet taste that's layered with notes of anise or mint. It can be eaten either raw or cooked, but the size of the fennel's bulb is all you need to examine when determining the best way to consume it. Larger, rounder bulbs are found in mature fennel plants; along with their more developed size, they have a heartier texture compared to baby fennel. As they age, the mature fennel takes on a stronger licorice taste. Mature fennel's stout features and strong taste soften when braised, roasted, or grilled.
Meanwhile, baby fennel's bulbs are slender and long, with a more tender texture. While the classic anise flavor is present, it's milder compared to baby fennel's more mature counterparts. Given its delicate taste, baby fennel is the best choice if you want to eat the vegetable raw. The crunchy, succulent bulb shavings are perfect for using as a salad topping or pasta garnish.
Pick fennel sizes based on the dish
If you're looking for a hearty dish that puts fennel at the center, use the larger plant for lemon-roasted fennel. Lengthy cook times and high heat work well to soften the stocky plant and bring out its sweetness. Raw fennel has a thick, crunchy texture that's similar to celery, and the mature plant is best enjoyed when softened.
To make the mature vegetable even juicier, try making braised fennel. The thick plant holds up well when browned and simmered in stock for a few minutes. Braising fennel tenderizes the crunchy, often hard plant and softens its bold flavor. Serve it alongside savory entrees like pork tenderloin, steak, or grilled, marinated tofu.
Baby fennel also serves as a sweet, soft contrast to savory dishes, but it's best to serve baby fennel raw to make the most of its delicate flavor. Rinse and dry the bulbs before shaving them onto salads, pastas, steaks, and more. If you do want to cook the baby vegetable, use a quick, fuss-free recipe that won't destroy its tenderness, like sautéed fennel with garlic. The bite-sized fennel softens up even more when sautéed, making it perfect for throwing into a baked falafel salad or chunky fennel dip.