The Simple Way To Quickly Check Your Oil Temperature For Successful Frying

When it comes to frying foods at home, getting the temperature right is essential. If the oil isn't hot enough, you can end up with a soggy, oily finished dish. Too hot, and the outside will cook too fast, resulting in burned breading and a raw center. Just right, and the outside is crisp and golden brown while the inside is juicy and delicious. Fortunately, it is actually pretty easy to find the right frying temperature without any extra equipment. All you have to do is toss a little pinch of your breading material into the hot oil — like breadcrumbs or a bit of flour — and it'll let you know.

What you are looking for when you add the breading to the hot oil is a nice, gentle bubbling. If the oil is too cold, the breading will just sit in the oil or sink to the bottom. If it's too hot, it will bubble aggressively and quickly burn. Smoking oil is another good indicator that your frying oil needs to cool down a bit before you try to fry up the main dish. But when you add the breading and it calmly bubbles away, you can rest assured that you'll get a nice cook — and you'll skip over two of the most common mistakes everyone makes when frying food in one simple step.

This method works well in most settings, especially if you don't have a complete complement of kitchen tools. However, creative cooks have come up with plenty of other methods of ensuring optimal frying temperature.