Martha Stewart's Bread Cube Trick To Check Frying Oil Temperature

You cannot leave the temperature of your oil to chance when you are getting ready to fry something and no one knows this better than Martha Stewart. The ultimate hostess shared on her YouTube channel that before she fries up a batch of chicken, she tests the heat of her grease by tossing a cube of bread into the oily bath. If it doesn't turn golden within a minute or less, she knows the oil isn't hot enough and she needs to wait.

Why does it matter? Stewart explains that if the oil isn't hot enough, then the food you are cooking in it will absorb too much of the fat. However, if the oil is too hot, the surface of the food will burn before it cooks on the inside. For this reason, Stewart said it is important to keep the temperature at a steady constant so you do not encounter either of these hiccups as you fry your breaded zucchini or your favorite fried chicken.