Ina Garten Almost Quit Television After This Disaster At Her Home

Ina Garten is one of the longest-running Food Network stars with 20 seasons of "The Barefoot Contessa" and dozens of other television appearances under her belt. But the show was almost over before it even started after a mishap while filming at Garten's home made her reconsider the decision to pursue cooking for television.

Garten never wanted to be a TV star. In fact, she told Food Network "no" more than once. So after her septic system failed while filming for the first time, the self-taught cook questioned whether she wanted to push forward. But this is just the beginning of one of the revelations Garten shares in her memoir.

It's easy to understand why she felt that way after the show's 50-person film crew overloaded her septic system, causing it to bubble up in her yard and cover the lawn with sludge. The mess was so big that the truck that came to fix it got stuck in the muck and left big tire marks on the lawn, which was still covered in septic tank overflow.