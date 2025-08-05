The 'Bean Bursting' Myth That's Completely Holding Back Your Cooking

There are some myths in cooking that aren't just wrong, they are actually the total opposite of the truth. Despite being such a basic staple food, beans can be tough to get perfect with cooking times and temperatures, and the ingredients in your cooking liquid all hold the potential to trip you up. But while there are some mistakes you want to avoid with beans, plenty of the folk advice you may have picked up over the years is actually wrong. For example you may have been told to dump your soaking water and cook the soaked beans in fresh water, but that actually robs you of the flavor the soak leeched out of them. And of all the persistent bean myths, few are more damaging to your finished pot than the idea you shouldn't salt them to start.

It's one of those old pieces of kitchen knowledge that's impossible to trace to any one source, but many home cooks probably grew up hearing that salting the liquid you cook your beans in will stop them from getting tender. This is completely false. Not only that, but cooking beans with some salt actually helps make them more tender. This bean myth may have come about because some additions with salt can also contain acids will prevent your beans from softening, but no matter the origin you shouldn't worry about adding salt when cooking beans, you should embrace it.