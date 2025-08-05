How Strong Is Golden Monkey Beer?
Golden Monkey, that funky monkey: The dangerously smooth Belgian-style tripel that puts all other high-alc brews in their place. To borrow a phrase from the Beastie Boys' iconic, adjacent anthem, "Drink Brass Monkey, here's how you feel. You put your left leg down, your right leg up. Tilt your head back, let's finish the cup" — and that's just brass. As its metal class ranking might imply, "Golden" Monkey ups the ante even further, clocking in at a whopping 9.5% ABV. Even by IPA beer standards (a classification to which Golden Monkey does not belong), that's high. For comparison, 9.5% is the same strength as some wines like German Riesling and French Alsace Blanc. The standard ABV for most canned beers is 5%, making one can of Golden Monkey the potent equivalent of two regular beers.
Still, the power of the Golden Monkey lies not just in its boozy punch, but in its deceptive, accessible smoothness. When beer-fans think of brews with an ABV this high, hoppy IPA-style beers are likely the first thing that comes to mind. However, this pilsner malt Belgian tripel features a 25 IBU rating, far less bitter on the palate than the 40-70 IBU range of most IPAs. Golden Monkey's 25 IBU ranking is comparable to full-bodied premium American lagers (think Yuengling and Budweiser), Oktoberfest brews, and German lagers like Dortmunder and Dunkel. It's even lower than Great Lakes' accessible, well-beloved amber Eliot Ness (27 IBU) and Narragansett cream ale (28 IBU).
Victory's Golden Monkey is deceptively smooth
Victory Brewing Company has achieved an impressive feat with this brew that goes down easy, sans-pucker-inducing sting. Victory promises "mystical flavors to enlighten you" with this brew – heady marketing extended in the can's psychedelic packaging. On the nose, medium-bodied Golden Monkey arrives true-gold with Belgian banana yeastiness and sweet-snappy clove. On the palate, light hops, notes of fruity orange, and spice drive this smooth, yeasty brew home.
Fans have been enjoying (and been surprised by) Victory's multifaceted brew for more than two decades. One particularly iconic Reddit thread raves, "I am amazed at how smooth Golden Monkey is for 9.5% alcohol." The comments section is filled with humorous testimonies of fans "discovering" Golden Monkey after sipping it like any normal 5% draft, ordering a second round, then suddenly getting super inebriated. As one commenter writes, "I got a ⅙th keg for a party at a very small school. I passed out in my yard and we couldn't quite finish it." The Pennsylvania-based brewing company has even released a "Respect the Monkey" T-shirt merch item in years past as a nod to the brew's famous (or perhaps infamous) strength and crushability. Golden Monkey is sold in both 12-ounce bottles and cans, 19.2-ounce super-tall boys, and (if you're lucky) it can be found on draft in some bars. The search for Golden Monkey is a solid excuse to patronize your local dive.