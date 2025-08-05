Golden Monkey, that funky monkey: The dangerously smooth Belgian-style tripel that puts all other high-alc brews in their place. To borrow a phrase from the Beastie Boys' iconic, adjacent anthem, "Drink Brass Monkey, here's how you feel. You put your left leg down, your right leg up. Tilt your head back, let's finish the cup" — and that's just brass. As its metal class ranking might imply, "Golden" Monkey ups the ante even further, clocking in at a whopping 9.5% ABV. Even by IPA beer standards (a classification to which Golden Monkey does not belong), that's high. For comparison, 9.5% is the same strength as some wines like German Riesling and French Alsace Blanc. The standard ABV for most canned beers is 5%, making one can of Golden Monkey the potent equivalent of two regular beers.

Still, the power of the Golden Monkey lies not just in its boozy punch, but in its deceptive, accessible smoothness. When beer-fans think of brews with an ABV this high, hoppy IPA-style beers are likely the first thing that comes to mind. However, this pilsner malt Belgian tripel features a 25 IBU rating, far less bitter on the palate than the 40-70 IBU range of most IPAs. Golden Monkey's 25 IBU ranking is comparable to full-bodied premium American lagers (think Yuengling and Budweiser), Oktoberfest brews, and German lagers like Dortmunder and Dunkel. It's even lower than Great Lakes' accessible, well-beloved amber Eliot Ness (27 IBU) and Narragansett cream ale (28 IBU).