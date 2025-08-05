Why Low And Slow Baking Is Crucial For Custards

The best custard desserts, from crème brûlée to flan, have a creamy and soft yet scoopable melt-in-your-mouth texture. The key to achieving a perfectly luxurious, set custard with optimal richness is low and slow baking. A gentle baking method is distinctly important for this type of baked treat, since high heat or accelerating the bake time could result in a dried-out cheesecake with a cracked top – or worse, flan with a lumpy texture, which nobody wants. For a moist, smooth mouthfeel, it's best to cook custard slowly.

The science behind baking custard in a low and slow manner comes down to the basic culinary makeup of the treat: eggs and heavy cream (plus other ingredients like sugar and flavorings). The eggs in a standard custard recipe impart necessary protein that coagulates when baked, giving the dish its creamy, firm shape.

Though the dessert's firmness can vary (for example, a French pot de crème will have a softer texture than a New York cheesecake), if you over-bake custard, the setting of the proteins will contract too much, leeching the bake's moisture. This can result in curdling, toughness, or dryness. Instead, you want these kinds of desserts to congeal gently. For this reason, most forms of custard rely on a water bath, called a bain-marie, which bakes the treat with steam in the oven rather than dry heat.