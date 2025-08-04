Yes, You Can Make Tea With Coffee Leaves. Here's How

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're ever stuck deciding between tea or coffee, ask yourself: Why not both? Coffee plants produce cherries, what we typically refer to as beans, but it's not the only part of the crop that makes a great brew. Coffee leaves are an underrated component and they just might be your cup of tea.

While most of the world drinks brews extracted from the coffee plant's fruit product, some countries in popular coffee-growing regions like Ethiopia, South Sudan, Indonesia, and Jamaica, have been brewing and drinking the leaves for years. Since they don't stem from the Camellia sinensis plant, coffee's leaves aren't technically tea, but they are regarded as a type of tea, similar to the way dried mint or chamomile leaves make teas. Like other herbal infusions, coffee leaves are said to be an antioxidant-rich ingredient that come with a range of health benefits.

Whether you're introduced to it as kuti by Ethiopians or Malawians or hear of kahwa daun from Indonesians, coffee leaf tea is generally prepared the same way. After the leaves are dried, either out in the sun, over a fire, or in the oven, they're crushed then steeped for as long as 30 minutes. You can sweeten the tea with sugar or honey, or enjoy the earthy taste of the coffee leaf tea as it comes.