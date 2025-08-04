The Sweet Syrup That'll Make Your Cup Of Nespresso Taste Like A Beach Vacation
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While Nespresso coffee is plenty good on its own, sometimes you'll have the urge to mix it up with some new flavors. Sweet syrups are perfect for this, as they're a convenient way to mix and match flavors in your morning brew without having to buy entirely different flavors of coffee. If you're tired of the usual suspects like vanilla, caramel, and mocha, try adding a rich, beachy feel to your next Nespresso coffee with macadamia nut syrup.
Macadamia nuts are native to Australia and are known for their sweet and buttery flavor. While they aren't so overtly tropical as a flavor like coconut or pineapple, macadamia nut syrup will add a subtle bright taste to your coffee that will have you dreaming of an idyllic Australian beach — or a spring meadow, as the flavor can also be used to give your Nespresso latte a spring twist. Several brands sell macadamia nut syrups, and Tasting Table positively reviewed Torani's version in its ranking of the brand's flavored syrups, so this is a great place to start if you don't already have a preferred syrup brand. And if you'd rather not make a special trip to the store, you can easily order a bottle of Torani's Macadamia Nut Syrup on Amazon.
Macadamia nut syrup really shines in an iced coffee, and mixing it in with a Nespresso pod couldn't be simpler. Simply swirl the syrup in with some milk, ice, and any other desired flavors. Then, brew the Nespresso, pour it over the top, and stir it all together. Since the syrup has a thin consistency, it mixes in easily with other liquids and doesn't require any shaking or an overly heavy stir.
Best flavor combinations for macadamia nut syrup
Macadamia nut syrup has a slightly more subtle, delicate taste, so people often combine the syrup with other flavors for a sweeter and more flavorful concoction. You can take a page from Starbucks' book and combine the nutty syrup with white chocolate sauce, a la the brand's White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew. The white chocolate has a sweet taste that's a bit stronger than macadamia, but still subtle enough to not overpower the nut. You could take this one step further and also add strawberry to the mix by purchasing Nespresso's white chocolate and strawberry Vertuo pods, a limited edition offering. Combined with the macadamia nut syrup, you'll get buttery, nutty, sweet, and fruity flavors all harmonizing in one cup.
If you want a more traditional, unflavored espresso to let the macadamia flavor shine on its own, consider using a lighter roast, such as Nespresso's Volluto pods. A lighter coffee roast won't overpower the nutty taste and won't be as bitter, which is good since the macadamia won't sweeten up the brew quite as much as other flavor syrups. Alternatively, to really up the tropical vibes, you could add it to the limited edition coconut vanilla Nespresso Vertuo pods, creating a sweet and nutty drink that feels like it should be sipped with a tiny beach umbrella. Just make sure you're buying the right kinds of pods for your machine, as Nespresso Vertuo works differently from the original machine.