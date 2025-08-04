The Sweet Syrup That'll Make Your Cup Of Nespresso Taste Like A Beach Vacation

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While Nespresso coffee is plenty good on its own, sometimes you'll have the urge to mix it up with some new flavors. Sweet syrups are perfect for this, as they're a convenient way to mix and match flavors in your morning brew without having to buy entirely different flavors of coffee. If you're tired of the usual suspects like vanilla, caramel, and mocha, try adding a rich, beachy feel to your next Nespresso coffee with macadamia nut syrup.

Macadamia nuts are native to Australia and are known for their sweet and buttery flavor. While they aren't so overtly tropical as a flavor like coconut or pineapple, macadamia nut syrup will add a subtle bright taste to your coffee that will have you dreaming of an idyllic Australian beach — or a spring meadow, as the flavor can also be used to give your Nespresso latte a spring twist. Several brands sell macadamia nut syrups, and Tasting Table positively reviewed Torani's version in its ranking of the brand's flavored syrups, so this is a great place to start if you don't already have a preferred syrup brand. And if you'd rather not make a special trip to the store, you can easily order a bottle of Torani's Macadamia Nut Syrup on Amazon.

Macadamia nut syrup really shines in an iced coffee, and mixing it in with a Nespresso pod couldn't be simpler. Simply swirl the syrup in with some milk, ice, and any other desired flavors. Then, brew the Nespresso, pour it over the top, and stir it all together. Since the syrup has a thin consistency, it mixes in easily with other liquids and doesn't require any shaking or an overly heavy stir.