Turn Leftover Mashed Potatoes Into Gnocchi With Just Two Pantry Staples
Leftover mashed potatoes don't have to be destined for the microwave. With just a bit of flour and an egg, you can transform those creamy remnants into pillowy homemade gnocchi without needing fancy ingredients, elaborate techniques, and the tedium of using confusing, yet essential kitchen tools.
Start with cold mashed potatoes (the firmer, the better). Mix in one beaten egg, then gradually fold in all-purpose flour until the dough is soft but not sticky. You're not aiming for bread dough here — think soft and slightly tacky, like playdough. From there, roll the dough into ropes on a floured surface, cut into bite-sized pillows, and give each a quick press with a fork to create ridges that hold onto sauce. Boil the gnocchi in salted water until they float — just a minute or two — and they're ready for your favorite toppings. Whether you toss them in browned butter and sage, marinara, or a spoonful of pesto, or use another one of our favorite gnocchi recipes for pasta lovers, these potato bites are endlessly customizable.
No-waste cooking that feels like a treat
What makes this gnocchi hack so genius is how it turns leftovers into something that feels like a brand-new recipe, so you can reduce food waste in the kitchen and get a delicious dish out of it. Mashed potatoes often lose their appeal after day one, but when you repurpose them into gnocchi, you're not just reheating, you're recreating. And unlike many use-up-your-leftovers recipes that taste like compromise, this one actually tastes like something you'd order at a restaurant.
You don't need a pasta machine or even much kitchen experience. The texture of the mashed potatoes does most of the work, and the egg helps bind everything together. You can even freeze the gnocchi raw after shaping them — just flash freeze on a baking sheet, then store in a zip-top bag for a future weeknight dinner win.
So the next time you find yourself with a bowl of mashed potatoes and no desire to eat them as-is, pull out the flour and an egg. In less than 30 minutes, you'll have soft, fluffy gnocchi that just might steal the spotlight from the original meal. Looking for another option for those leftovers? Try frying them up to make crispy croquettes.