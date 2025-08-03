This Chewy Grain Is The Perfect Ingredient For Your Next Batch Of Soup

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The grain section of the grocery store can be a little overwhelming these days. Quinoa, farro, bulgar wheat, millet — so many names and shapes to remember. But if you like having fun with your soups, there is one more chewy grain that you should get acquainted with: Job's tears.

No, that isn't a typo. Job's tears is the real name of a grain, and it's considered a superfood in many parts of the world. Hailing from Asia, Job's tears is a grass crop that's sometimes used in natural medicine. Some of its other names include coix seed, Chinese pearl barley, and hato mugi. While it's often used to make a sweetened water in places like Hong Kong and Singapore and tea in Korea, it's also a delicious addition to soups.

Job's tears has a rice-like texture but with more of a bite and a wonderful chewiness. When cooked, the grains are about the size of peas, so they're great for adding to any broths you want to amp up. You can also combine them with beans to make a hearty, comforting stew. And their sphere-like shape makes them perfect for subbing into dishes like Italian wedding soup. They have a mild, earthy flavor and a slight nuttiness, which pairs well with a lot of soups, but especially with a Thai coconut soup or squash-based soup.