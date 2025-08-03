This Chewy Grain Is The Perfect Ingredient For Your Next Batch Of Soup
The grain section of the grocery store can be a little overwhelming these days. Quinoa, farro, bulgar wheat, millet — so many names and shapes to remember. But if you like having fun with your soups, there is one more chewy grain that you should get acquainted with: Job's tears.
No, that isn't a typo. Job's tears is the real name of a grain, and it's considered a superfood in many parts of the world. Hailing from Asia, Job's tears is a grass crop that's sometimes used in natural medicine. Some of its other names include coix seed, Chinese pearl barley, and hato mugi. While it's often used to make a sweetened water in places like Hong Kong and Singapore and tea in Korea, it's also a delicious addition to soups.
Job's tears has a rice-like texture but with more of a bite and a wonderful chewiness. When cooked, the grains are about the size of peas, so they're great for adding to any broths you want to amp up. You can also combine them with beans to make a hearty, comforting stew. And their sphere-like shape makes them perfect for subbing into dishes like Italian wedding soup. They have a mild, earthy flavor and a slight nuttiness, which pairs well with a lot of soups, but especially with a Thai coconut soup or squash-based soup.
How to cook Job's tears
Job's tears get their name from a biblical figure in the Old Testament who shed many tears due to his suffering. The grains slightly resemble teardrops -– but there's nothing sad about them. They're thought to boost the immune system, ease fluid retention, and decrease inflammation, and Chinese pearl barley water is often given to people with congestion or a headache.
You can find cooked and uncooked Job's tears at some Asian markets, but if you buy the raw version, you will need to prepare the grains before adding them to your soup. All you need to do is soak them in water for at least 20 minutes and then boil them with salt until soft. It may take up to an hour for them to puff up, so be patient.
You can drain the water, or drink it as a tea. For a really simple dessert soup, just add dates to the liquid while the grains are boiling and eat the contents of the pot once everything is soft, and you can add brown sugar to taste too. You can also buy a packet online from a brand like McCabe's. Just be careful not to confuse Chinese pearl barley with the pearled barley grain you might be used to seeing. The names are similar, but they are two very different grains, and you want to make sure you're getting all of the benefits that Job's tears have to offer.