'The Beyoncé Of Tomatoes' Are In Season Now — Run And Get Them Before They're Gone
Tomato fans, take note: The season of what many consider to be the best variety is upon us, and it's fleeting. Dry-farmed 'Early Girl' tomatoes are only available for a short window in the summer, coinciding with part of the heirloom or Jersey tomato season that many enthusiasts eagerly anticipate all year. Dry-farmed 'Early Girls' might be even tastier than those varieties, though. Instagrammer @traderjoeslist calls them "the Beyoncé of tomatoes," "the Ferrari next to the golf cart," and "the standard by which all tomatoes should be judged."
These tomatoes are known for being sweeter, tangier, and more complex with a robust, meaty texture. They're primarily available in California, especially in the central and northern parts of the state. If you're lucky enough to live there, head to your local Trader Joe's or farmer's market in mid to late summer — and if not, find a friend who will ship you some. 'Early Girl' tomatoes are one of the most popular tomato varieties to know, and are already delicious, but "dry-farmed 'Early Girls'" are the highly coveted ones worth seeking out stat. This is because of the special way they are cultivated.
Dry farming means that the tomatoes are grown during a dry season using just the natural rainfall in the area for water — that is, they receive no external irrigation. It's a centuries-old technique that more contemporary farmers are picking up today because relying less on stressed water supplies is more sustainable. Luckily, it also produces especially tasty tomatoes. Without that extra water, the red fruits benefit from sunlight and residual soil moisture, capturing the unique flavors of the land in which they are grown.
How dry farming makes tastier, more eco-friendly tomatoes
There aren't yet many studies on exactly how and why dry farming makes for more delicious tomatoes. But without external irrigation, the tomatoes may be able to better access and sustain the minerals of the soil while sun-ripening for bright, rich aromas. With a resulting lower water content, the tomatoes' flavor compounds and sugars are more concentrated and vibrant, and they also develop thicker cell walls. This creates a more toothsome texture that you just want to keep biting into. The one downside of dry farming is smaller yields, but this seems to only increase their rarity and appeal. Hopi farmers have dry-farmed different crops in Arizona, olive growers use the technique in Spain, and both olives and tomatoes get this treatment in Italy.
These farmers rely on the moisture the soil gets and keeps during rainier seasons; subsequently, this is an environmentally-friendly method of agriculture. In the face of climate change, more farmers are seeking out approaches like this that use less water and also yield crops that can be hearty, healthy, and delicious even in dry, hot conditions. When it comes to choosing the absolute best types of tomatoes, dry-farmed 'Early Girls' are a win if you can get them, considering they're both delectable and sustainable. Hopefully, increased consumer demand will inspire more farmers to try this eco-friendly practice, leading to a better-conserved planet and even tastier versions of all the best tomato recipes.