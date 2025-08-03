Is An Electric Egg Cooker Worth It, Or Does The Stove Do The Trick?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In the world of a million kitchen gadgets, it's hard to assess which could actually make our lives easier and which will only end up collecting dust. Ever eyed an egg cooker and wondered if it's worth the purchase? We spoke to Nelson Serrano-Bahri, the chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board, and asked him if buying an egg cooker is a good deal for the average home cook, especially in comparison to just using a stove.
"If you're someone who eats eggs regularly and values speed and precision, then yes, an electric egg cooker can be a worthwhile investment," Serrano-Bahri told us. "But if you're more of an occasional egg-eater," he continued, "stovetop methods are perfectly adequate." We tried (almost) every way to cook a hard-boiled egg, and three out of the six tested ways can be made on the stove; so one of the advantages of this method is having more room for experimentation. On the flip side, Serrano-Bahri highlights the benefits exclusive to egg cookers — they are "all about convenience, consistency, and set-it-and-forget-it cooking."
"These appliances take out the guesswork," he pointed out. "No timers, no watching the pot, and fewer chances of overcooking." He compared an egg cooker to an in-home sous chef whose only job is to make the eggs, giving you some extra time to focus on other things, something you can especially appreciate on hectic mornings.
How to choose the best electric egg cooker
Egg cookers are pretty affordable, mostly ranging between $15 and $30, with some larger ones priced upwards of $40. Chef Serrano-Bahri doesn't have a brand preference, quipping, "I remain 'eggnostic' when it comes to specific brands," but he does have a few suggestions on how to pick a good egg cooker. "I suggest looking for a model that has multiple cooking settings, easy-to-read water markings, and a built-in timer or auto shut-off feature. These features simplify use and reduce the risk of overcooking." He also recommends reading the reviews, especially if you're purchasing your first egg cooker.
Amazon is a great hub for small kitchen appliances, so we took a peek at its bestselling list in the Egg Cookers category. The bestseller is the DASH Rapid Egg Cooker with a 4.6 rating and over 130,000 reviews. It allows you to cook hard- and soft-boiled eggs, omelets, and poached eggs. It doesn't have an automatic shut-off feature, but it does play a jingle when the eggs are done. It's also worth mentioning that this egg cooker was our top pick, too, in a ranking of 10 best electric egg cookers. The number two bestseller on Amazon is the Elite Gourmet EGC115M Easy Egg Cooker, which comes with an auto turn-off setting but can only cook one type of eggs. If you want the versatility alongside the set-it-and-forget it mode, DASH Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker is the way to go, and it comes with a capacity for 12 eggs.