Is An Electric Egg Cooker Worth It, Or Does The Stove Do The Trick?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the world of a million kitchen gadgets, it's hard to assess which could actually make our lives easier and which will only end up collecting dust. Ever eyed an egg cooker and wondered if it's worth the purchase? We spoke to Nelson Serrano-Bahri, the chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board, and asked him if buying an egg cooker is a good deal for the average home cook, especially in comparison to just using a stove.

"If you're someone who eats eggs regularly and values speed and precision, then yes, an electric egg cooker can be a worthwhile investment," Serrano-Bahri told us. "But if you're more of an occasional egg-eater," he continued, "stovetop methods are perfectly adequate." We tried (almost) every way to cook a hard-boiled egg, and three out of the six tested ways can be made on the stove; so one of the advantages of this method is having more room for experimentation. On the flip side, Serrano-Bahri highlights the benefits exclusive to egg cookers — they are "all about convenience, consistency, and set-it-and-forget-it cooking."

"These appliances take out the guesswork," he pointed out. "No timers, no watching the pot, and fewer chances of overcooking." He compared an egg cooker to an in-home sous chef whose only job is to make the eggs, giving you some extra time to focus on other things, something you can especially appreciate on hectic mornings.