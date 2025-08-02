The Italian Ingredient Ree Drummond Uses To Elevate Her Niçoise Salads

Niçoise salad is one of the most iconic French salads. It has long been used as somewhat of a "pantry cleanup" dish, combining a whole variety of ingredients and sparking centuries-long debates about what the "correct" recipe is. Pouring a little bit of gasoline on this fire is Ree Drummond, whose Niçoise salad recipe, shared on The Pioneer Woman website, features an unexpected but classic Italian ingredient: basil pesto.

This salad is usually made with a simple mustard-based dressing or a light vinaigrette. Drummond upgrades it with pesto, enhancing both the creaminess and the flavor. Her dressing includes lemon juice for the acidity, Dijon mustard, honey for the sweetness, pesto, olive oil, and the trusty salt and pepper. The herby flavors of this French-and-Italian combination give the Niçoise salad an elevated feel, so consider pesto as yet another of the secret ingredients we're stealing from Ree Drummond.

Her creative pesto uses don't stop with the salad dressing, either. The Pioneer Woman has previously shared that she loves using pesto on pizza, spreading it on the dough in place of the tomato sauce. She'll also use it in marinades (particularly with chicken, a somewhat bland protein on its own) and has even put it in soups!