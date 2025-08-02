The Tangy Topping Your Hot Dogs Need This Summer
Standard hot dog toppings are as familiar as they come: Tangy sweet ketchup and peppery sharp mustard being the two essentials. But every now and then, you might come across authentic Chicago-style hot dogs paired with pickles and relish, or a coleslaw-smothered rendition. However, just when you thought the possibilities had peaked, pickle de gallo comes around and changes the game entirely.
Just in case the name hasn't given it away already, pickle de gallo is a spin-off of pico de gallo, in which pickles can either stand in for the traditional tomatoes or be chopped in alongside the regular ingredients. We all know dill pickles can add zesty flavor and a perfect crunch to pico de gallo, so it's no surprise they can take over the whole dish. The rest of the ingredients remain relatively the same — bell peppers, jalapeños, red onions, cilantro, and garlic, singing along to the zingy harmony of a lime dressing. Flavors come in spades, with the pickles and their brine setting a tangy, subtly sweet-and-savory base while other vegetables bring their own earthy, spicy nuances and an aromatic undertone. It may just be a notch above simple slices of pickles you typically use for hot dogs, but the difference in depth and complexity is a gamechanger.
Build the tangy hot dog of your dreams
With a base as flavorful as pickle de gallo, your hot dog doesn't need to be piled up in a mountain of spices and condiments anymore. At most, it only needs a couple of ingredients that complement this special topping. Mustard still has a spot in the dish, should you miss that classic tangy-sharp bite. Maybe consider further incorporating other elements of the pickled salsa into it, like a splash of pickle juice, for example. And needless to say, bubbling cheese — decadently melted around the sausage or sprinkled in between the sausage and the pickle de gallo — is always irresistible.
Better yet, just elevate the pickle de gallo itself. You'll be surprised how flavor-boosting horseradish and fire-roasted tomatoes can be when added to the pickle base. Swap out regular jalapeños with spicier varieties like habaneros and serranos or chipotle adobo for extra heat. While you're at it, add a pinch of cayenne pepper or smoked paprika and enjoy the gorgeous smoky undertone. Got other pickled veggies sitting in your pantry? Chop them up and throw them right in. Bulk up the texture with starchy black beans. Highlight the aromatic elements with your favorite herbs, whether they're dill, parsley, or basil. The fun needn't end as long as you have ingredients to add.