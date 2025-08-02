The Tangy Topping Your Hot Dogs Need This Summer

Standard hot dog toppings are as familiar as they come: Tangy sweet ketchup and peppery sharp mustard being the two essentials. But every now and then, you might come across authentic Chicago-style hot dogs paired with pickles and relish, or a coleslaw-smothered rendition. However, just when you thought the possibilities had peaked, pickle de gallo comes around and changes the game entirely.

Just in case the name hasn't given it away already, pickle de gallo is a spin-off of pico de gallo, in which pickles can either stand in for the traditional tomatoes or be chopped in alongside the regular ingredients. We all know dill pickles can add zesty flavor and a perfect crunch to pico de gallo, so it's no surprise they can take over the whole dish. The rest of the ingredients remain relatively the same — bell peppers, jalapeños, red onions, cilantro, and garlic, singing along to the zingy harmony of a lime dressing. Flavors come in spades, with the pickles and their brine setting a tangy, subtly sweet-and-savory base while other vegetables bring their own earthy, spicy nuances and an aromatic undertone. It may just be a notch above simple slices of pickles you typically use for hot dogs, but the difference in depth and complexity is a gamechanger.