Dill Pickles Add Zesty Flavor And A Perfect Crunch To Pico De Gallo

There's always room in the kitchen for experimentation, and when it comes to fresh pico de gallo, sometimes you want to veer off the beaten path in search of a new flavor profile. That is just what dill pickles will add to your favorite salsa, giving this staple a new zesty crunch that will keep you scooping it up with your chips, crackers, and baked pita triangles. Traditionally, this chunky mix contains lime juice, tomatoes, onions, peppers, cilantro, salt, and pepper, but who cares about tradition when you can add dill pickles to the mix?

Dill pickles will add a savory, crispness to this staple, along with (potentially) a little heat, depending on how you prefer to pickle. If you're too pressed for time to make your own, Grillo's Pickles deserves some credit for bringing a bit of puckery 'cumber to the dip/topping, and theirs includes chopped yellow onion, red bell pepper, jalapeño peppers, garlic, and hot habanero peppers. But whether you're in an all-from-scratch mood and want to pickle your own, or pick up a jar of whatever you like, whether it's Vlasic, Mt. Olive, or what have you, you can plan on a pleasant zing either way.