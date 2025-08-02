This Compact Kitchen Upgrade Fits Perfectly Where Your Trash Compactor Used To Be

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When designing your ideal kitchen, you're not thinking about who will inherit it after you, and you're also likely blissfully unaware of the ways trends will ebb and flow. This is our way of saying that if you installed a trash compactor in your kitchen at the height of their popularity in the 1970s and '80s, we forgive you. Trash compactors looked like, well, compact dishwashers. And like dishwashers, they were installed directly into your lower cabinetry. As the name says, all they did was compact trash into smaller bundles of squished refuse.

So it might come as no surprise that just a few short decades after the advent of the device, the trash compactor has all but disappeared from the standard home kitchen. Luckily, there's a trendier, more versatile appliance that could very easily fit into the trash compactor-sized hole in your kitchen (and your heart): a wine fridge.

Wine fridges come in various sizes, but many are designed to sit right in your lower cabinetry, just like a trash compactor. And there's no doubt that a fridge that keeps your wine at the perfect temperature and houses many bottles at once (or other good stuff — we'll get into that shortly) is more fun than a trash flattener. So here's the scoop on this chill machine and how to fit one into your life.