The Tiny Canadian Pizza Shop That Beat Domino's In Court

Over the years, we've seen several small business owners and small entities go head-to-head with big-name corporations. There was the time a small German city took McDonald's to court about packaging taxes and won, or the time some tried to sue Subway over the length of the "footlong," but the case fell apart before getting very far (among other times fast food chains were sued). Usually, we root for the underdog, and in the case of a tiny Canadian pizza shop that found itself on the wrong end of a lawsuit against a mega pizza chain, justice came fresh out of the oven.

Once upon a time, a corporate giant named Domino's — the restaurant chain that invented the pizza box — tried to sue a small, Newfoundland-based restaurant named Domino Pizza House on account of trademark infringement. The case quickly fell apart in court when the owners of Domino Pizza House proved that they opened the restaurant two whole years before Domino's ever filed for a trademark. The whole fiasco might have been avoided, but there was an unfortunate mix-up when the Yellow Pages ran an ad for the Canadian restaurant mistakenly using the Domino's logo, angering the pizza powerhouse. In the years since the lawsuit, Domino Pizza House has kept both its name and the loyal customer base that's been returning for over 60 years.