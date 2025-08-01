This California Deli Serves Up A 30-Inch Hero You'll Have A Hard Time Finishing
If you're not from California, you may think the state is all salads and sushi. But if you are from the Golden State, you know about a California deli serving a massive hero sandwich that would make any Texan or New Yorker think twice. California has a long history of indulgent food as the home of the french fry-packed California burrito and the birthplace of some of the most popular burger chains in America, including McDonald's. But nothing you get at a normal fast food spot can hold a candle to the Big Fat Fatty Sandwich at Fat Sal's deli.
Fat Sal's has been a local chain serving Los Angeles subs since the first location opened in the city's Westwood neighborhood in 2010. Now with 10 locations in the city, and one in Las Vegas, the deli is known for its wildly indulgent sandwiches, often topping its steak or pastrami sandwiches with mozzarella sticks, onion rings, and chicken fingers, all at the same time. But even those gut-busting creations pale in comparison to the monster eating-challenge sandwich it serves up.
The Big Fat Fatty currently costs $99, although it's free if you can finish the challenge. At 30 inches, it has been cited as weighing anywhere from nine to 12 pounds. And if you want it for free, along with some victory swag, of course, you are going to have to finish the whole thing in only 40 minutes. What's on it? What isn't on it?
The Big Fat Fatty sandwich contains two-and-a-half feet of burger, steak, and fried food
The base of the sandwich is five cheeseburger patties, all placed on a 30-inch hoagie roll slathered and fried with garlic butter. One-and-a-half pounds of cheesesteak are added on top, with almost a half pound of cheddar cheese, then pastrami, and a bunch of eggs. And we aren't even half done yet.
In true Fat Sal's fashion, the "toppings" are applied. In the case of the Big Fat Fatty, this means a veritable appetizer sampler featuring chicken fingers, onion rings, french fries, fried mozzarella sticks, and bacon. To help it all go down, everything gets drenched in chili, marinara sauce, and the deli's signature Fat Sauce. At one point, it had jalapeno poppers on it as well, but apparently Fat Sal's decided that was a little too much.
If you can't make it to California, the Las Vegas location of Fat Sal's also offers the Big Fat Fatty. Just beware: This is the kind of challenge that even professionals struggle to finish, and in the first few years it was available, only three people completed it. Don't worry though, you can always also order the Big Fat Shake, which costs $99.99 and is made with 60 scoops of ice cream, cake, cookies, pretzels, syrup, and whipped cream. It should help all that heavy meat go down a little bit smoother.