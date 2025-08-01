This California Deli Serves Up A 30-Inch Hero You'll Have A Hard Time Finishing

If you're not from California, you may think the state is all salads and sushi. But if you are from the Golden State, you know about a California deli serving a massive hero sandwich that would make any Texan or New Yorker think twice. California has a long history of indulgent food as the home of the french fry-packed California burrito and the birthplace of some of the most popular burger chains in America, including McDonald's. But nothing you get at a normal fast food spot can hold a candle to the Big Fat Fatty Sandwich at Fat Sal's deli.

Fat Sal's has been a local chain serving Los Angeles subs since the first location opened in the city's Westwood neighborhood in 2010. Now with 10 locations in the city, and one in Las Vegas, the deli is known for its wildly indulgent sandwiches, often topping its steak or pastrami sandwiches with mozzarella sticks, onion rings, and chicken fingers, all at the same time. But even those gut-busting creations pale in comparison to the monster eating-challenge sandwich it serves up.

The Big Fat Fatty currently costs $99, although it's free if you can finish the challenge. At 30 inches, it has been cited as weighing anywhere from nine to 12 pounds. And if you want it for free, along with some victory swag, of course, you are going to have to finish the whole thing in only 40 minutes. What's on it? What isn't on it?