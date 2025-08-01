This Chaotic Cocktail Most Likely Got Its Start As Wartime Hooch

Depending on your college experience, there's a good change you encountered a certain delicacy: jungle juice. Whether you sip dry martinis, craft beer, fine wine, allocated whiskey, or creative non-alcoholic cocktails today, it's undeniable that this particular kind of cocktail had its time and place for many of us. But our collective perception of this drink might be foggy at best. Jungle juice is remembered for being fruity, ridiculously strong, and typically served out of a trash can or bathtub. Questionable serving format aside, jungle juice has a rich history.

The concept of jungle juice was created by American soldiers stationed in the South Pacific during World War II — so it's not one of the many famed cocktails invented in the U.S., but it is an American innovation. These soldiers were technically allowed to imbibe but didn't actually have the booze to do so, nor were they able to import the drinks they may have been familiar with. So some became impromptu distillers — after all, if something has sugar, you can ferment it and then distill it with any manner of rough, DIY stills. The fruit around these soldiers became alcohol, sometimes with questionably swampy water; it was strong and not always the tastiest, so it might have been mixed with juice. In a pinch and consumed at high volumes, this jungle juice did its job.