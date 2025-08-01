Why Some People Think Champagne Tastes Different On A Plane

There is a certain feeling, a mixture of calm and excitement, that comes when the bags are checked, the plane boarded, and you can finally relax into the seat that will be your domain for the next few hours. And that feeling is doubled by your first sip from a cold glass of Champagne, if you're lucky. However, you may notice that even a familiar vintage tastes a bit different. If you've experienced this, rest assured, it isn't in your head. The altered environment of air travel really does change the flavor of Champagne — and everything else.

The unique environment present on airplanes has been shown to reduce perceptions of both flavor and aroma. Research conducted in laboratories designed to mimic the effects of air travel has shown a staggering 30% reduction in perception of sweet and salty flavors. On top of that, it is well known that the conditions present in airplanes also affect the body's ability to perceive aromas. So, you aren't crazy to think that the Champagne on your flight tastes a little drab compared to what you're used to. There are actually a number of reasons why food (and drinks) taste different on an airplane. But to really understand why, you'll need to dig into a bit of science.