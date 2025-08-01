Why Some People Think Champagne Tastes Different On A Plane
There is a certain feeling, a mixture of calm and excitement, that comes when the bags are checked, the plane boarded, and you can finally relax into the seat that will be your domain for the next few hours. And that feeling is doubled by your first sip from a cold glass of Champagne, if you're lucky. However, you may notice that even a familiar vintage tastes a bit different. If you've experienced this, rest assured, it isn't in your head. The altered environment of air travel really does change the flavor of Champagne — and everything else.
The unique environment present on airplanes has been shown to reduce perceptions of both flavor and aroma. Research conducted in laboratories designed to mimic the effects of air travel has shown a staggering 30% reduction in perception of sweet and salty flavors. On top of that, it is well known that the conditions present in airplanes also affect the body's ability to perceive aromas. So, you aren't crazy to think that the Champagne on your flight tastes a little drab compared to what you're used to. There are actually a number of reasons why food (and drinks) taste different on an airplane. But to really understand why, you'll need to dig into a bit of science.
The science behind flavor loss on airplanes
The conditions inside an airplane are quite different from those on the ground. As the plane rises in altitude, the cabin must be pressurized to keep passengers healthy and happy. The cabin pressure, however, is set to around 8,000 feet, which is a much higher elevation than the average person lives at — around 2,500 feet. A 2018 study from the University Hospital Halle in Germany showed that these low-pressure conditions have a significant effect on taste, reducing both aroma and flavor perception in those tested. This study also included another variable, white noise, and found that the noisy environment affected flavor perception: Sour flavors were reduced, while sweet flavors were amplified. Bitter and salty perception was not affected by the noise.
On top of the low pressure and background noise, the humidity in airplanes also has an effect on taste. During flight, the humidity in the plane is generally much lower than what most people are used to. The aircraft circulates what is called "bleed air," which enters through the engines. This high-altitude air is naturally quite dry, leading to average cabin humidity levels in the range of 5-20%. For comparison, the humidity in most homes is generally closer to 40-60%. The major effect is the drying of the nasal cavity, which leads to a significant loss in aroma perception. Since most of what we consider taste is actually perceived by the nose, this reduced capacity to smell is quite a loss.
How airlines address high-altitude flavor loss
Fortunately for you, airlines are well aware of these problems and do their best to make up for your impaired perceptions. There is a real effort being made to bring fine dining to the skies, including plenty of chef secrets going into the creation of airline menus. Unfortunately for airplane food, that translates to simply increasing the quantities of seasoning to batter through your nonfunctional sensory systems. While these methods can brute-force their way to your senses when it comes to food, they are less effective with something that cannot be tinkered with: Champagne.
Airlines cannot simply spike the flavor of their sparkling wines, but rest assured that many are making an effort to ensure an optimal in-flight bubbly experience. Singapore Airlines — one of the airlines with the absolute best wine — employs an entire team of wine experts. These specialists sample wines in a tasting room that mimics in-flight conditions, allowing them to pick only the best vintages for the airline and ensure an excellent experience for every traveler.
In the end, there isn't too much you can do about how your perception of flavor changes on a flight. But particularly if you are booking a flight with one of the airlines with the best food and drink menus, odds are the airline is taking measures to create an ideal experience for you.