Dragon fruit may look like a food from another planet, but it's actually a nutrition and flavor powerhouse. Known as pitaya or strawberry pear, this spiky fruit comes in four distinct types that can be found across Asia and Central and South America. The most common variety is pink on the outside and white on the inside. It typically has a more delicate flavor and floral aroma. Red dragon fruit is pink on the inside and outside, and comes primarily from Nicaragua. Purple dragon fruit, hailing from Guatemala and parts of the U.S., is particularly rare. Yellow dragon fruit has a particularly sweet flavor and is common across Colombia, Ecuador, Israel, and Florida.

Whatever dragon fruit you purchase, you can eat it plain, or use it in smoothie bowls, fruit salads, and even cocktails or mocktails. This fruit will never cease to surprise and amaze you in its variety. All that's standing between you and the darling of the smoothie bowl world is how to cut it right — and thankfully, our guide on how to cut and eat a dragon fruit the right way is here to solve that problem.