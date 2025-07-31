How To Cut And Eat A Dragon Fruit The Right Way
Dragon fruit may look like a food from another planet, but it's actually a nutrition and flavor powerhouse. Known as pitaya or strawberry pear, this spiky fruit comes in four distinct types that can be found across Asia and Central and South America. The most common variety is pink on the outside and white on the inside. It typically has a more delicate flavor and floral aroma. Red dragon fruit is pink on the inside and outside, and comes primarily from Nicaragua. Purple dragon fruit, hailing from Guatemala and parts of the U.S., is particularly rare. Yellow dragon fruit has a particularly sweet flavor and is common across Colombia, Ecuador, Israel, and Florida.
Whatever dragon fruit you purchase, you can eat it plain, or use it in smoothie bowls, fruit salads, and even cocktails or mocktails. This fruit will never cease to surprise and amaze you in its variety. All that's standing between you and the darling of the smoothie bowl world is how to cut it right — and thankfully, our guide on how to cut and eat a dragon fruit the right way is here to solve that problem.
How to select a dragon fruit
First, make sure you pick a ripe dragon fruit. It should have a visibly fresh peel without too many blemishes or soft spots. Ripe dragon fruit has a waxy skin and a bright green tip that isn't dried out.
Gather your tools
To cut a dragon fruit, you will need a few very simple tools. A cutting board and a chef's knife are a must. You may also need a large spoon, but this is not mandatory.
Wash the fruit
Wash the dragon fruit under running water to remove any dirt.
Cut off both ends
Place the dragon fruit on a cutting board. Make sure you have a comfortable grip. Then, use a sharp knife to cut off both ends of the fruit, creating flat edges on both ends.
Stand the dragon fruit upright and cut in half
Stand the fruit upright on one of the flat ends. Using a sharp chef's knife, cut the fruit in half lengthwise from top to bottom.
Remove the outer skin
Peel the outside skin off one half using your hands. If the skin is stubborn, you can use a spoon to scoop out the white or red flesh, but this isn't usually necessary. Then, repeat with the other half.
Dice the dragon fruit
Place the scooped flesh on the cutting board, cut side down, as you would cut an avocado. Then, cut the flesh into slices, cubes, or your preferred shape. Slices are best for eating as is, while cubes are good for adding to yogurt or smoothies. Serve immediately or store leftovers in the refrigerator.