Sip Washington's Best Literary-Themed Wines In This Character-Driven Cellar

Visiting any winery to taste its products straight from the source can be an exciting experience, but what about one that offers award-winning blends, literary-themed names, and an extra cozy tasting room? If one-of-a-kind experiences sound like your vibe, you might want to check out J. Bookwalter Winery's tasting room, located in Richland, Washington.

A family business that's been in operation since the 1980s, this winery plays on a reader's wildest fantasies by inviting them to step into a wine tasting experience that feels pulled from the pages of a storybook. J. Bookwalter Winery is well known for making a plethora of wines with grapes sourced from the Washington State vineyards Conner Lee, Elephant Mountain, and Dionysus, none of which are located in the iconic Napa Valley (though here are 24 top-rated Napa Valley wineries you can visit in nearby California).

The winery plays to the founder's name by making nearly everything literary themed, from wines that sport names such as "Readers," "Foreshadow," and "Protagonist" to restaurants named "Fiction" and "Fable." Not to mention its wine club — or "The Book Club," as the winery refers to it — which offers membership levels of "Writers," "Publishers," "Authors," and "Editors." If this concept sounds intriguing, we ranked 14 of the best wine subscription services you can join.