Canned foods almost universally come in round cans. Whether they are short cans of tuna or mid-sized cans of peas, the shape is pretty standard. There's a scientific reason cylindrical cans became the standard: Not only are fewer materials needed to make them, but the shape is stronger for stacking. Corners are usually weak points and are, therefore, avoided. One noteworthy departure is canned corned beef. Nearly every brand uses similarly sized rectangular cans. The reason is simple: Corned beef comes in a rectangular can so that you can get it out and slice it easily.

The shape of a can of corned beef isn't exactly a perfect rectangle. Modern cans may be rounded rectangles or, in some cases, fully round cans. But the traditional shape was actually a tapered trapezoid. The base was always wider than the top, and this allowed for the contents to come out more easily. Canned corned beef has another innovation besides the can shape: the little key used to open it. The modern can key was patented in 1866, less than a decade before Libby's rectangular can was invented. This method avoided the jagged internal seam typically left by a standard can opener. With no seam, the meat comes out smoothly in one solid piece, which was the intent.