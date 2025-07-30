Why Does Canned Corned Beef Come In Rectangular Tins?
Canned foods almost universally come in round cans. Whether they are short cans of tuna or mid-sized cans of peas, the shape is pretty standard. There's a scientific reason cylindrical cans became the standard: Not only are fewer materials needed to make them, but the shape is stronger for stacking. Corners are usually weak points and are, therefore, avoided. One noteworthy departure is canned corned beef. Nearly every brand uses similarly sized rectangular cans. The reason is simple: Corned beef comes in a rectangular can so that you can get it out and slice it easily.
The shape of a can of corned beef isn't exactly a perfect rectangle. Modern cans may be rounded rectangles or, in some cases, fully round cans. But the traditional shape was actually a tapered trapezoid. The base was always wider than the top, and this allowed for the contents to come out more easily. Canned corned beef has another innovation besides the can shape: the little key used to open it. The modern can key was patented in 1866, less than a decade before Libby's rectangular can was invented. This method avoided the jagged internal seam typically left by a standard can opener. With no seam, the meat comes out smoothly in one solid piece, which was the intent.
Corned beef cans in the military
The tapered rectangular can was patented by Arthur A. Libby in 1875. The shape of the can made the product popular. There's a theory that the cans were made in a rectangular shape because of military efficiency. The rectangular shape made them simpler to stack and carry in soldiers' packs and more efficient to ship overseas.
It's true that canned meat and corned beef had a long history with the military that dates back to Napoleon. Corned beef gets its name from the kernels, or "corns," of salt used to preserve it. It was a staple of military rations in WWI and WWII. But there's not much evidence suggesting that Libby had this in mind when the company made the rectangular tins. That said, the military found the cans practical, and Libby products were chosen for field rations during WWI. Back then, it was often called "bully beef," derived from the French word "bouilli," meaning boiled, which was just a way to refer to preserved meat.
