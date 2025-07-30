The Breakfast Staple That Was Sold Mostly In Cans Before Its Iconic Bottles

The process of turning maple sap into maple sugar requires boiling large amounts of sap down, which steams off the water and concentrates the sugars. After enough water is removed, the syrup begins to crystallize and can be poured into molds to harden. Once hardened, the sugar is easily stored as is or grated into bits to be used in cooking and baking. While it is not nearly as common in the kitchen anymore, you can still buy maple sugar, and it is still used as an alternative to other refined sugars, particularly in places where maple products are especially popular — like Canada, the country where the most maple syrup is made.

As the sap boils down in the sugaring process, the syrup gets steadily thicker. The way it was traditionally done, in large batches in sugar shacks, it took hours or even days of boiling to reach the final product. Throughout the process, the pot let off fragrant, maple-scented steam. It is no wonder that the workers steeped in this intoxicating scent would also make use of what might otherwise be considered a mid-process product: the maple syrup.

One way that this syrup was enjoyed was in the form of a must-try winter treat that is still popular to this day called wax sugar, maple taffy, or tire sur la neige (which translates to "draw on the snow"). Thick maple syrup is poured over snow, thickening it into a taffy-like treat. The trouble was, despite how delicious maple syrup is, until the advent of canning, there was not a good way to get it to market.