This Showstopping Dessert From The 1950s Was Made With Multiple Jell-O Flavors

Everything about 1950s America was over-the-top and utterly excessive. The country experienced a baby boom, the economy underwent a rebirth of its own, and most importantly, the world of desserts was revolutionized. Plenty of desserts from this era are quite impressive, but the Crown Jewel (literally) of them all involved an abundance of Jell-O flavors.

With a name like "Crown Jewel," one can only expect a dessert that stands out amongst the crowd — and we'd say the vintage treat does. Made from at least three different Jell-Os, the dessert is certainly something to behold. It takes two flavors, lime and orange according to the original recipe, and lets them firm up in the fridge before cutting the Jell-O into ½-inch cubes. The bite-sized pieces are then placed into a bowl of thickened, cooled strawberry Jell-O mixed with whipped topping, which gives the dessert some shape and a creamy finish.

Next, it's poured into a loaf pan, where it's refrigerated until it takes on a rectangular shape. When the Crown Jewel is sliced into, the dessert reveals glittering, multi-colored cubes of Jell-O, all wrapped in a soft pink loaf. It can be served as is, or with a ring of ladyfingers around the perimeter and another dollop of Cool Whip or whipped cream on top.