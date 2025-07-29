This Showstopping Dessert From The 1950s Was Made With Multiple Jell-O Flavors
Everything about 1950s America was over-the-top and utterly excessive. The country experienced a baby boom, the economy underwent a rebirth of its own, and most importantly, the world of desserts was revolutionized. Plenty of desserts from this era are quite impressive, but the Crown Jewel (literally) of them all involved an abundance of Jell-O flavors.
With a name like "Crown Jewel," one can only expect a dessert that stands out amongst the crowd — and we'd say the vintage treat does. Made from at least three different Jell-Os, the dessert is certainly something to behold. It takes two flavors, lime and orange according to the original recipe, and lets them firm up in the fridge before cutting the Jell-O into ½-inch cubes. The bite-sized pieces are then placed into a bowl of thickened, cooled strawberry Jell-O mixed with whipped topping, which gives the dessert some shape and a creamy finish.
Next, it's poured into a loaf pan, where it's refrigerated until it takes on a rectangular shape. When the Crown Jewel is sliced into, the dessert reveals glittering, multi-colored cubes of Jell-O, all wrapped in a soft pink loaf. It can be served as is, or with a ring of ladyfingers around the perimeter and another dollop of Cool Whip or whipped cream on top.
The Crown Jewel was a 1950s housewife's dream
Made with easy-to-whip-up ingredients and possessing an eye-catching finish, the Crown Jewel was the perfect dessert for a busy housewife to pull together. It took the convenience of processed foods and the desire to impress, and turned it into something Jell-O easily promoted. The dessert, also dubbed "Stained Glass" and "Broken Glass," was invented by R.J. Gatti in 1955. He sent the recipe to General Foods, now under Kraft Heinz, and the company was instantly sold. They gave Gatti $10 for the idea, roughly $120 today, and marketed the recipe in various women's magazines.
Though the popular '50s dish has fallen out of fashion, it consists of ingredients you can easily find at the grocery store, making it easy to recreate. You can stick to the lime, orange, and strawberry palate of the original recipe, or play around with different flavors inspired by other desserts.
A classic Watergate salad, another vintage treat, features pistachio Jell-O, crushed pineapples, and a cherry on top. The nutty Jell-O makes a great main flavor, while pineapple and cherry Jell-O work as the bright cubes within the loaf. You can fold mini marshmallows into the batter, and top off the dessert with Cool Whip and crushed walnuts. An old-fashioned Ambrosia salad follows a similar palate, with the pistachio swapped for orange Jell-O. Mixing the Cool Whip with sour cream balances the sweetness, while a sprinkle of shredded coconut gives the treat a tropical spin.