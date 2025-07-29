The Toll House Cookie Dough Flavor You Should Just Ignore In The Grocery Store

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Toll House, originally a restaurant owned by a humble couple who served customers cookies, is purported to have invented the chocolate chip cookie. After collaborating with Nestlé, both chocolate chips and chocolate chip cookies became synonymous with Toll House. Today, Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough remains the most famous flavor, but other flavors have emerged. And we taste-tested six Toll House cookie dough flavors to see how they measure up.

While we found some stellar new flavors, the peanut butter chocolate chip cookie dough is the flavor you should ignore in the grocery store. While no Toll House cookie was inedible, the peanut butter chocolate chip was the most disappointing according to ranking criteria like texture, inclusions, and overall taste. Peanut butter and chocolate are a delicious duo, but we didn't taste chocolate chips at all. Instead, these peanut butter cookies were dotted with peanut butter chips. So, we were bummed out by the one-note flavor of peanut butter on peanut butter. Another letdown was the ultra-soft texture of the cookies. While peanut butter cookies should certainly be soft and chewy, we were hoping to get the delectable contrast of crispy edges and gooey center. These cookies were just all around gooey, so much so that it affected their integrity, falling apart after the first bite.