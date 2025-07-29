The Toll House Cookie Dough Flavor You Should Just Ignore In The Grocery Store
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Toll House, originally a restaurant owned by a humble couple who served customers cookies, is purported to have invented the chocolate chip cookie. After collaborating with Nestlé, both chocolate chips and chocolate chip cookies became synonymous with Toll House. Today, Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough remains the most famous flavor, but other flavors have emerged. And we taste-tested six Toll House cookie dough flavors to see how they measure up.
While we found some stellar new flavors, the peanut butter chocolate chip cookie dough is the flavor you should ignore in the grocery store. While no Toll House cookie was inedible, the peanut butter chocolate chip was the most disappointing according to ranking criteria like texture, inclusions, and overall taste. Peanut butter and chocolate are a delicious duo, but we didn't taste chocolate chips at all. Instead, these peanut butter cookies were dotted with peanut butter chips. So, we were bummed out by the one-note flavor of peanut butter on peanut butter. Another letdown was the ultra-soft texture of the cookies. While peanut butter cookies should certainly be soft and chewy, we were hoping to get the delectable contrast of crispy edges and gooey center. These cookies were just all around gooey, so much so that it affected their integrity, falling apart after the first bite.
Better Toll House options and peanut butter cookie upgrades
Toll House peanut butter chocolate chip cookie dough wasn't our favorite, but we thought the chocolate chip lovers cookie dough was a vast improvement on the tried-and-true chocolate chip cookie dough. After all, chocolate is what we love about a chocolate chip cookie, and the more chunks and chips, the merrier. The lack of chocolate was, after all, one of the main reasons we ranked Toll House peanut butter chocolate chip cookie dough last. To that effect, you can always add a cup or two of chocolate chips to the dough; you can keep it a Toll House cookie by using Toll House Semi-sweet Chocolate Chips, which we ranked as one of our favorite chocolate chip brands.
What's convenient about Toll House's cookie dough is that it comes pre-portioned into cookie-sized balls that you simply place on a baking sheet and slide into the oven. So, if you want to add chocolate chips, nuts, or any other cookie dough upgrade, all you have to do is press them into the dough balls. At the other end of the spectrum, you can mash all the dough balls together to form a pie crust. Bring chocolate to a bereft peanut butter chocolate chip cookie dough by making it the crust to this dark chocolate and caramel tart. Even if you've already baked the cookies, you can crush them up in a pie tin as a foundation for this no-bake salted chocolate cheesecake.