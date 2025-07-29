The Favorite Day Trail Mix You Should Leave On The Shelf

When it comes to timeless snacks, trail mix is absolutely on that list. Why? Well, it can appease the sweetest and saltiest of palates. It's the perfect road trip snack or mid-day treat for both adults and children. And it's one of the few snacks you can make at home or buy at the local supermarket, and both versions will taste equally delicious. Plus, you'll have better control of the flavors when you make it at home. Just remember to use the freshest ingredients when making your trail mix. Otherwise, you'll end up with an array of off-putting flavors and textures that are less than appetizing. Unfortunately, you can also run into this problem with store-bought trail mix. Although there are plenty of phenomenal pre-packed trail mixes, there are also a few duds that will make you regret your purchase. A great example of that is Favorite Day's tropical trail mix.

Ranked the worst Favorite Day trail mix by the Tasting Table staff, nothing about this snack works. It's supposed to have hints of various tropical flavors; however, the only distinctive flavor you get is quite repulsive. The dried sweetened mangoes, which are supposed to add some tropical undertones to the mix, have a strange tanginess that's not appealing. Meanwhile, the dried coconut-coated pineapples manage to have zero pineapple flavor and can only be described as cavity-inducing sweet. In fact, the pineapples are so sweet that it feels like someone dunked them in a jar of sugar, left them there overnight, and threw them into the bag. And these aren't the only ingredients that are inedible.