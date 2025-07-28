Bringing Hot Dogs To The Beach Has Never Been Easier Thanks To This Trick
Hitting the beach with the kiddos is bound to be a catastrophe if you don't pack snacks. However, the thought of making a batch of sandwiches can feel like a mission when your youngest is busy throwing a tantrum on the kitchen floor. The solution is to nix the sammies and take hot dogs to the beach in a handy thermos.
This low-effort move makes picnicking on the sand an absolute breeze and is an affordable way to feed the whole family. To get started, cook your hot dogs as normal in boiling water. Meanwhile, fill your thermos to the top with hot water and screw the lid on to keep the steam inside. This move will preheat the interior of the thermos so it stays hotter for longer. When your hot dogs are ready, pour the water out of the thermos and place your wieners inside so they're standing upright. Finally, pour some of the cooking water into the thermos, making sure to submerge the furters fully before tightly fitting the lid back on. Then all that's left to do is gather up your condiments and your rolls, toss them into a bag, and go catch some waves. When you're ready for your lunch break, simply remove a hot dog from the thermos, stuff it into a bun, and squeeze on some ketchup for an affordable and fuss-free meal.
Packing rolls and frankfurters separately keeps the bread fresh
While a batch of sandwiches or wraps is equally as tasty as a hot dog, they can get soggy as they sit due to the flavored spreads and condiments used inside. Moreover, some fillings, like cheese or tuna, can get sweaty and smelly, which doesn't make for the freshest beach picnic. Taking hot dogs in a separate container ensures that your buns remain soft and dry until you're ready to chow down, and allows everyone to customize their wiener with their choice of relish. The vacuum insulation of a quality food flask will keep food hot for up to nine hours, but it's best to eat your dogs sooner rather than later, as bacteria can grow as the temperature cools. Don't have a food thermos? Then store your hot dogs in a Stanley cup. This insulated drinks bottle is roomy enough for several regular-sized hot dogs, but the larger 64-ounce option is tall enough to accommodate a foot-long frankfurter.
Once your food thermos has earned its keep at the beach, there are plenty of other ways to use it at home that involve more than simply keeping soup hot. For instance, using a thermos is a surefire way to keep your gravy warm for longer. You can also pack grilled cheese for school lunch in a thermos.