Bringing Hot Dogs To The Beach Has Never Been Easier Thanks To This Trick

Hitting the beach with the kiddos is bound to be a catastrophe if you don't pack snacks. However, the thought of making a batch of sandwiches can feel like a mission when your youngest is busy throwing a tantrum on the kitchen floor. The solution is to nix the sammies and take hot dogs to the beach in a handy thermos.

This low-effort move makes picnicking on the sand an absolute breeze and is an affordable way to feed the whole family. To get started, cook your hot dogs as normal in boiling water. Meanwhile, fill your thermos to the top with hot water and screw the lid on to keep the steam inside. This move will preheat the interior of the thermos so it stays hotter for longer. When your hot dogs are ready, pour the water out of the thermos and place your wieners inside so they're standing upright. Finally, pour some of the cooking water into the thermos, making sure to submerge the furters fully before tightly fitting the lid back on. Then all that's left to do is gather up your condiments and your rolls, toss them into a bag, and go catch some waves. When you're ready for your lunch break, simply remove a hot dog from the thermos, stuff it into a bun, and squeeze on some ketchup for an affordable and fuss-free meal.