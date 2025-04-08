Can Grilled Cheese Be Eaten Cold? Here's How To Pack It For A School Lunch

Peanut butter and jelly is a quick, easy staple for the lunchbox. It is a hassle-free meal that makes being a parent a little easier; however, there are days that call for more than ease. There are days when kids — and adults — crave comfort. That's when nothing will satiate the taste buds like a grilled cheese. Of course, you can make one in the morning, wrap it up, and have your child noshing on it cold, but it doesn't have to be like that. You can send a warm grilled cheese to school in the morning and keep it warm until lunchtime by placing it inside a pre-heated thermos.

This often overlooked container has the superpower of keeping hot foods and liquids hot and cold foods and liquids cool. How does this life-changing hack work? Boil some water, pour it into your thermos, and screw the lid on. This step will warm the metal interior and ensure your container is nice and hot before you heat up your skillet. Next, make your ultimate grilled cheese and watch as the cheese melts and the bread becomes golden.