Starbucks' Lemonade Is Anything But Refreshing. Here's Why

Let's be honest: Starbucks is a magical caffeinated world that grants coffee aficionados the opportunity to craft the coffee of their dreams. But, it also happens to be a great place to get non-coffee related beverages. In fact, there are at least 17 caffeine-free Starbucks drinks for you to try, and lemonade is typically an appealing option during the hot summer months.

At Starbucks, lemonade is usually paired with one of its refreshers or teas, but it can also be ordered by itself. Yet, most people prefer to try several TikTok-approved Starbucks lemonade hacks. And there's a reason why you rarely see people leave the beloved coffee chain with an ice-cold lemonade: It lacks everything that makes lemonade one of the most refreshing drinks in the summer.

This lemonade is so unappetizing that after ranking and trying 10 fast food lemonades, our team ranked Starbucks's lemonade the absolute worst. Instead of being perfectly tart and sweet, this lemonade fully embraces the tartness of lemons. So much so that the only flavor you get is an off-putting metallic one. And that aftertaste will linger on your tongue after just one sip. This lemonade is so sour that it will immediately make you pucker as if you took a big bite out of a fresh lemon wedge. Even though there are 19 grams of sugar in a 12-ounce cup (that's a tall on the menu), there isn't a whisper of sweetness in this drink. It's as if the lemon juice completely destroyed all traces of the sugar and declared itself the only ingredient. Unfortunately, nothing can rectify the harsh tartness of this lemonade.