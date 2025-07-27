Why Breaking Pasta Before Cooking It Would Be Considered An Insult In Italy
Italian cuisine is loved worldwide, and many enjoy adding their own twist to their favorite pasta dishes. While Italians tolerate many variations of their food, one thing they can't get on board with is breaking pasta before cooking it.
We asked Chef Stefano Secchi of Michelin-starred restaurant Rezdôra and Massara on Park if Italians ever break their pasta. He replied: "NEVER," noting that the only possible exception would be making stracciatella soup with egg, Parmigiano, and pasta, served in brodo. Secchi says breaking pasta is perceived as a sign of disrespect toward the cook and the elaborate process of making authentic pasta. "It's a similar thing with serving a knife when eating tagliatelle/tagliolini, the nonna/rezdôra has spent so long to roll that sfoglia or pasta dough out 'al mattarello' or with a rolling pin, to cut that pasta in half, travesty."
Marino Cardelli, an Italian culinary specialist from Experience BellaVita who resides in Italy, agrees: "In Italy, breaking long pasta like spaghetti or linguine before cooking it isn't just not approved, but for some it's an insult to the Italian cuisine and our traditions." Cardelli says long pasta was designed to beautifully wrap around the fork to pick up more sauce. "When you break it, you ruin the experience, no proper twist, less sauce, and let's be honest, it just doesn't look nice on the plate," Cardelli says. "And in Italy, how food looks matters!"
The best way to cook long pasta without breaking it
If you're aiming to honor Italian tradition and cook pasta the authentic way, with unbroken strips of pasta, there are a few techniques to help you get it just right. "You just lay the spaghetti in the boiling water and wait a few seconds," explains Cardelli. "As it softens, gently press it down; it will bend and fit perfectly. No need to break it."
Start by following Cardelli's advice; the secret is to stir the pasta early on and often to prevent sticking and avoid overcrowding in the pot. Using a stainless steel pasta spoon is great for this, and with a bit of patience, the long strands will naturally soften and cook evenly, no snapping required. There's a time and a place for breaking pasta, but if you're making a classic spaghetti carbonara, that's not one of them. Next time you're about to snap that spaghetti in half, Cardelli says to stop and "respect the pasta. It's the Italian way." But if you still prefer to break your pasta, there are a few tricks on how to break pasta without making a mess.