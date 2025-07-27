Why Breaking Pasta Before Cooking It Would Be Considered An Insult In Italy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Italian cuisine is loved worldwide, and many enjoy adding their own twist to their favorite pasta dishes. While Italians tolerate many variations of their food, one thing they can't get on board with is breaking pasta before cooking it.

We asked Chef Stefano Secchi of Michelin-starred restaurant Rezdôra and Massara on Park if Italians ever break their pasta. He replied: "NEVER," noting that the only possible exception would be making stracciatella soup with egg, Parmigiano, and pasta, served in brodo. Secchi says breaking pasta is perceived as a sign of disrespect toward the cook and the elaborate process of making authentic pasta. "It's a similar thing with serving a knife when eating tagliatelle/tagliolini, the nonna/rezdôra has spent so long to roll that sfoglia or pasta dough out 'al mattarello' or with a rolling pin, to cut that pasta in half, travesty."

Marino Cardelli, an Italian culinary specialist from Experience BellaVita who resides in Italy, agrees: "In Italy, breaking long pasta like spaghetti or linguine before cooking it isn't just not approved, but for some it's an insult to the Italian cuisine and our traditions." Cardelli says long pasta was designed to beautifully wrap around the fork to pick up more sauce. "When you break it, you ruin the experience, no proper twist, less sauce, and let's be honest, it just doesn't look nice on the plate," Cardelli says. "And in Italy, how food looks matters!"