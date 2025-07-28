Keep Your Homemade Cake Fresh For Longer With This Sweet Hack

Picture a decadent, rich, sinfully delicious devil's food cake. You baked it yesterday, and it turned out perfectly. Today, as you go for a second slice, you dig your fork in and lift it to your lips. It's crusty and dry. Your cake has already started to go stale, even though it was covered. But this doesn't have to happen. The secret to preserving your cake is right there in your kitchen: more frosting.

Part of the reason we frost a cake is to preserve it. It doesn't hurt that it's also tasty. Frosting is a natural barrier against air, which causes the starches in your cake to dry out and crystallize. That's what happens when it goes stale, along with moisture loss and the breakdown of key compounds that affect flavor and texture. You could cover the exposed surface with parchment or wrap the whole cake in plastic. But those methods aren't as effective or as visually appealing as using more frosting.

If you saved some leftover frosting when you made the cake, or even whipped up a fresh batch, you can apply that to the cake where you removed a slice. This will slow down the process of the cake going stale, and also make it a more delicious treat the next time you have a slice. It's a bit like cutting into a fresh cake every time, and you're always getting a frosted end piece.