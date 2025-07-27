You might think Switzerland or Belgium would be the homes of the world's oldest chocolate brands, but the most old school chocolate bar in your supermarket was born right here in the United States. America was actually an early leader in chocolate production, with the country having low prices compared to Europe due to the lower costs for shipping cacao from Central and South America. Whitman's and Ghirardelli were founded in 1842 and 1852 respectively, well before big European names like Nestle and Cadbury. But there is one American chocolate brand that dates all the way back to the 18th century: Baker's chocolate.

Baker's is a common chocolate at grocery stores in the U.S. but it has such a generic sounding name you might not have even realized it was a specific brand. It's not called Baker's because of how you use it, although the company does confusingly make baking chocolates now. It's actually named after a man named Baker, who helped found the precursor to the company in Massachusetts all the way back in 1764. This makes it even older than Xocolata Jolonch, founded in 1770, which often claims to be the oldest chocolate company in the world.

Baker was a general store owner in the Massachusetts town of Dorchester, which is now a neighborhood of Boston. After meeting an unemployed chocolate maker from Ireland named John Hannon, Baker sensed a business opportunity and decided to back him financially. That was the moment the modern Baker's Chocolate was born.