The Worst-Rated Buffet On The Las Vegas Strip, According To Yelp

When browsing the negative reviews of the Circus Buffet, you'll noticed some repeat complaints. A common one is that there is little variety in food options. One Yelp reviewer commented, "no omelet station and half the buffet is closed." Another noted that, "the food options are marginal at best." Many reviews pointed out that there are other buffets and restaurants nearby that have better food for the same or slightly higher prices, too.

Some reviews were redeeming, though, with one Google review saying, "it's $25 in Vegas. People in the comments need to lower their expectations or pay at least double elsewhere." Another review on Yelp shared that the Circus Buffet may not deliver on what you expect from a big Vegas buffet, but that it's, "great for groups or large families that want to experience a Vegas buffet without breaking the bank. The food is fine, go!"

It certainly doesn't seem like this buffet is going to wow a refined palate or leave you wishing you could take home some Las Vegas buffet leftovers. But, with that being said, each person clearly has their own experience and preferences when it comes to food. The Circus Buffet may be the lowest rated buffet on Yelp, but it seems like a perfectly fine affordable option, particularly if you're traveling with kids.