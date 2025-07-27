The Worst-Rated Buffet On The Las Vegas Strip, According To Yelp
Opulent Las Vegas buffets, including shuttered ones, have a roughly 80-year history, with origins in the late 1940s. The story goes that a clever casino owner realized that late-night snacks fueled gamblers, meaning there was money to be made in keeping guests fed. Today, buffets are a major Sin City attraction. As with any industry, there's competition, and the Circus Buffet located in the Circus Circus casino is widely regarded as the worst buffet on the Strip.
Just a simple Google search of this buffet will bring up myriads of disparaging reviews and low star ratings. On Yelp, the buffet has just two measly stars, 2.9 stars on Google reviews, and what seems like a generous 3.2 stars on Tripadvisor. Most negative reviews point to a discrepancy between the price of the buffet and the quality and variety of food options. But, to be clear, the Circus Buffet doesn't claim to be serving gourmet food. While the price isn't currently on the website, recent reviews suggest the price to be between $25 and $30 per person. While no one should be expecting unlimited Michelin Star-worthy options, it certainly seems that this buffet has failed to meet even mediocre standards. The Circus Buffet might even commit a major buffet red flag or two (like its weekend-only availability) based on the reviews.
What exactly is so bad about Circus Buffet?
When browsing the negative reviews of the Circus Buffet, you'll noticed some repeat complaints. A common one is that there is little variety in food options. One Yelp reviewer commented, "no omelet station and half the buffet is closed." Another noted that, "the food options are marginal at best." Many reviews pointed out that there are other buffets and restaurants nearby that have better food for the same or slightly higher prices, too.
Some reviews were redeeming, though, with one Google review saying, "it's $25 in Vegas. People in the comments need to lower their expectations or pay at least double elsewhere." Another review on Yelp shared that the Circus Buffet may not deliver on what you expect from a big Vegas buffet, but that it's, "great for groups or large families that want to experience a Vegas buffet without breaking the bank. The food is fine, go!"
It certainly doesn't seem like this buffet is going to wow a refined palate or leave you wishing you could take home some Las Vegas buffet leftovers. But, with that being said, each person clearly has their own experience and preferences when it comes to food. The Circus Buffet may be the lowest rated buffet on Yelp, but it seems like a perfectly fine affordable option, particularly if you're traveling with kids.