What Do Vegas Buffets Do With Leftovers? Definitely Not What You Think

Gambling may be the first thing you think of when you think of Las Vegas, but the next thing is likely buffets. Sin City is home to some of the best buffets in the country. But we all know as delicious as a buffet can be, it's guaranteed to create food waste. One of the most common mistakes people make at buffets is overloading their plates, leading to lots of leftovers. And restaurants know leaving food sitting out too long is one of the biggest red flags at a buffet, so anything that hasn't been touched after a certain point becomes leftovers, too.

Around 42 million tourists flock to Vegas each year, many patronizing the city's dozens of buffets. The Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace alone offers 500 different food items to 3,500 daily guests, and a good amount of this goes uneaten. It's estimated that The Strip's MGM properties generate about 160,000 pounds of food waste on their own per day, and overall, Vegas ends up with about five billion pounds of waste annually; a lot of that is food. So what to do with buffet leftovers? Feed it to pigs, of course. A pig farm may be far from your mental image of Sin City, but R.C. Farms, now Las Vegas Livestock, is a major local operation. Hotels and casinos like those MGM properties give their leftovers to the farm to feed the animals sustainably and find an eco-friendly food-waste solution.