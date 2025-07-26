How To Cut Corn Off The Cob With This One Foolproof Method
Ever wondered how to remove those juicy corn kernels from the cob without making a mess? Perhaps you've attempted the cutting board approach, only to have corn go flying everywhere, or considered picking up a corn-specific shaving tool. Maybe a Bundt pan could be the answer. Well, we've put a different method involving two simple pieces of kitchenware to the test. And, we can confirm that this technique is both completely foolproof and wonderfully effective.
Once you've cooked the ears of corn, whether grilling them in the husk, boiling, or roasting, wait until they're cool enough to handle. Then, the corn is ready for prepping. Of course, you could absolutely eat it straight from the cob, but cutting off the kernels leaves you with a far more versatile final product. For this cutting technique, you'll need three things: a mixing bowl, a cup or ramekin, and a sharp knife. Just follow the simple steps below, and you'll be tucking into those sweet, sunny morsels in no time.
Grab your cup and bowl
Grab a flat-bottomed cup, ramekin, or small bowl, and place it upside-down in a larger glass mixing bowl.
Place corn on the ramekin
Stand the cooked ear of corn upright on top of the ramekin.
Slice the corn
Use a sharp knife to slice down the length of the corn, separating the kernels from the cob and allowing them to fall into the bowl. Continue working your way around the cob until all the kernels have been removed.
Break the corn apart
Unless you're keeping the corn as ribs, use a fork or your fingertips to gently break apart any clumps into individual kernels.
Enjoy your freshly cut corn
Now the corn kernels are ready for use in an array of delicious recipes. Try whipping up a vibrant corn salsa by combining the kernels with finely chopped bell pepper, red onion, jalapeño pepper, cilantro, and lime juice. Or you could go for an elote-style corn dip made with creamy avocado and tangy cotija cheese. Corn casserole is another favorite, perfect for serving with roasted meats and green veggies. If you're not using them within a few days, the freshly sliced kernels are also ideal for storing in the freezer where they'll keep for up to six months.