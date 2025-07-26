How To Cut Corn Off The Cob With This One Foolproof Method

Ever wondered how to remove those juicy corn kernels from the cob without making a mess? Perhaps you've attempted the cutting board approach, only to have corn go flying everywhere, or considered picking up a corn-specific shaving tool. Maybe a Bundt pan could be the answer. Well, we've put a different method involving two simple pieces of kitchenware to the test. And, we can confirm that this technique is both completely foolproof and wonderfully effective.

Once you've cooked the ears of corn, whether grilling them in the husk, boiling, or roasting, wait until they're cool enough to handle. Then, the corn is ready for prepping. Of course, you could absolutely eat it straight from the cob, but cutting off the kernels leaves you with a far more versatile final product. For this cutting technique, you'll need three things: a mixing bowl, a cup or ramekin, and a sharp knife. Just follow the simple steps below, and you'll be tucking into those sweet, sunny morsels in no time.