The Gold Peak Iced Tea Flavor You Should Keep Out Of Your Shopping Cart

We love the refreshing nature of iced tea, as it's the perfect middle ground between water and pure fruit juice. With just the right amount of flavor and not an overpowering intensity, it's ideal for lovers of gentle beverages. Gold Peak, a popular brand of iced tea owned by Coca-Cola, has many hits, but there's one significant miss that stood out when Tasting Table tested nine Gold Peak iced tea flavors: Unsweetened Tea.

This iced tea is very watery and doesn't have any significant flavor. There's not much going on as you sip, so it's slightly underwhelming if you're hoping for something with a stronger taste. Customers largely describe the Unsweetened Tea as mild and light, which you wouldn't normally expect from something that contains black tea. Looking at the ingredients, the simplicity of this drink does start to make sense, though. It's only made with brewed black tea leaves and phosphoric acid — no sweeteners, flavorings, or any other additions. Gold Peak's Zero Sugar Sweet Tea, for example, contains natural flavors, citric acid, and artificial sweeteners — the flavor even topped our ranking of six zero-sugar sweet tea brands. Since the Unsweetened Tea doesn't have any sweetness or added flavors, the taste of the brewed black tea should be stronger, but unfortunately, it's just too mild to fully delight in.