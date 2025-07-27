Sweeten Up Any Cocktail With A Staple Already In Your Pantry

Simple syrup might be the standard cocktail sweetener, but honey is the sleeper pick that deserves a permanent spot in your spirited arsenal. It's rich, floral, and far more interesting than plain sugar water. Even better, it's probably already sitting in your pantry. Honey brings a complexity you won't get from white sugar. Depending on the type (there are many different types of honey, including clover, wildflower, and orange blossom), it can subtly shift a cocktail's flavor in totally different directions. Stir a spoonful into whiskey with lemon for a deeper, smoother take on a classic Gold Rush cocktail, or mix it with tequila and lime for a fresh spin on a margarita. It plays well with gin, too, especially when paired with herbal or citrusy notes.

The key is to not just squeeze honey straight into a cold drink. It can clump and sink to the bottom. Instead, make a quick honey syrup: Mix equal parts honey and hot water, stir until smooth, and store in the fridge. It'll stay pourable and easy to blend, ready for your next happy hour.