The Golden Seasoning That Helps Milkshakes Glow In Color And Taste
Have you ever wanted your milkshake to be more — ore than the same old blend of milk and ice cream you've had a thousand times before ... and more flavorful, more colorful, and dare we say, more healthy? All of that is achievable with just an extra spoonful of turmeric powder. Some of the best ingredients to add to your milkshake are things you rarely consider, and once this golden superfood hits the blender, you'll wish you had thought of it sooner.
Everything turmeric touches, from curry and roasted veggies to wellness shots and, of course, milkshakes, takes on a glow so vibrant you can hardly believe it comes from a natural ingredient. Not only that, but thanks to its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant-rich qualities, it's also well-utilized as a simple gateway to giving your food and drink an adequate nutrient boost. Flavor-wise, turmeric powder doesn't disappoint, either. Its earthy warmth and ginger-like bite both lean more on the piquant side, making it somewhat of an acquired taste.
Milkshakes, as it turns out, are a great way to familiarize oneself with turmeric and that flavor eccentricity. The base, abundant in rich and creamy notes, softens out the spice's harsher edges. In return, the powder's boldness cuts through that familiar taste like a well-sharpened knife. No longer is the drink one-note and cloying. The warmth tethers itself to creamy swirls of sweetness, and each sip intertwines layers of flavors and aroma that go beyond what typical milkshakes offer.
Turmeric powder works for many different milkshake recipes
One important thing to remember when working with turmeric powder is that a little goes a long way. Use just enough to strike the perfect balance between delivering a flavor impact and allowing the remaining ingredients to shine. A teaspoon or less will do the trick, especially if it's your first time trying out this twist.
You might already be thinking about which milkshake recipe this can apply to. As always, you can hardly go wrong with an old-fashioned vanilla milkshake and its soft sweetness. The same goes for a banana milkshake and the iconic chocolate milkshake — both are ridiculously good at blending with new ingredients. Since these drinks are so adaptable, don't hesitate to throw in other warm spices that frequently go with turmeric, like cinnamon, cardamom, and pepper. A few pieces of ginger root also work if you want the warmth to shine through, or even cayenne pepper to ignite the heat even further.
On to more creative approaches, there's a myriad of fresh fruits you can try for a more exciting base. It could be mango, vividly sweet with an endearing tropical spark, or persimmon and its honey-like undertone, leaving a lasting impression. Medjool dates' saccharine depth is also sure to impress when further contrasted by the vibrant spice. Sometimes, simply switching from whole milk to coconut milk or almond milk can make a huge difference.